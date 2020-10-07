HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTech NewsTop Stories

Excel glitch could explain UK COVID-19 uptick

By Abraham
If you are looking to work with numerical data, Microsoft Excel is an excellent tool. However, if not used correctly, it can lead to very serious failures like the ones in the UK.

Recently, the British government has announced the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom. It was a dramatic increase, but it seems like it’s not necessarily due to a real spike in positives.

Several British publications such as the Daily Mail claim that the UK government could have had a problem with Microsoft Excel that would have led it to underestimate the number of COVID-19 cases.

The crash was caused by the Excel spreadsheet containing the lab results as it reached its maximum size, and was not updated. Some 15,841 cases between September 25 and October 2 were not counted.

When the bug was corrected, there was a sudden spike in cases. Although the British government has not confirmed that it was an Excel error, they have acknowledged that “some of the data was truncated and lost”

