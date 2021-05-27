Exchange Server suffers a failure that sends all mail to the spam folder and Microsoft is already working on a solution

Microsoft has warned of a problem that is affecting Exchange Server users and no, it has nothing to do with the vulnerability that we already talked about a few days ago. Now it is a fault that send the emails to the “Spam” folder.

And since Exchange refers to a professional or educational email account, the loss of a certain email may be more important than at a domestic level. A bug whose solution they are already working on.

All mail in the junk folder

The American company has reported a bug affecting the platform. An error that causes emails, including normal and not classified as spam, to be sent directly to the spam folder.

A ruling that has affected different countries, although it is North American users who have been most affected. In fact, after discovering the fault, Microsoft has got down to business reviewing the diagnostic data in order to identify the problem.

In this sense, the origin of the bug seems to be due to a recent change that has caused all incoming mail is sent directly to the “Spam” folder. A bug whose solution they are already working on.

If in your case you notice that any email is missing, you can go to the “Spam” folder to see if it is hosted there while Microsoft fixes the problem.

For those who do not know, Exchange Server is a utility that includes a mail server, an email client that supports POP, IMAP, web emailsas well as its own Microsoft Outlook mail client and workgroup applications that allow users to share information.

Via | MSPU