Exomars 2022 Nearing Completion In The Turin Plants: Exclusive Images

There Thales Alenia Space is completing, in its Turin infrastructures, the entire spacecraft dedicated to the joint ESA-Roscosmos mission, ExoMars 2022. The company hosted for the event the delegation of Riccardo Fraccaro, Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for Space.

In the factories of TAS various electronic and mechanical sections of some of the most important space missions of the last decade have been assembled and interfaced; not to mention the future ones that are even more advanced. The delegation was therefore welcomed in clean and aseptic rooms and was able to admire the extraordinary space components that make up the orbital infrastructures for the life of astronauts and cargo modules such as the Cygnus, which has successfully supplied the International Space Station with valuable payloads, including oxygen, water, science experiments

In this context, the guests had the unique opportunity to observe, in their final phase of integration, the components of the ExoMars 2022 mission: the Carrier module, the landing pad and the famous “Rosalind Franklin” rover. They have been delivered to the Italy section of the Thales Alenia Space about a year and a half ago, on April 2, 2019, and today they celebrate their imminent completion. You can see the images at the bottom of the news.

“I thank Undersecretary Fraccaro and all the delegation who visited our clean rooms today for the attention, sensitivity and trust they place in our work, and for their support, which is fundamental to the projects of the Italian Space. Their presence today demonstrates the strong and fruitful synergy between all the players in the space industry and places us as key international players for future missions across the Solar System: from the ISS to the Moon and Mars. The Thales Alenia Space plants in Turin will be at the top of the entire space supply chain in our country“he concluded Massimo Comparini, CEO of Thales Alenia Space Italia.

The ExoMars 2022 mission is therefore now almost ready, and will have the main purpose of scouring the red planet at search for possible “biosignatures” that can prove the existence (past or present) of alien life forms on Martian soil.