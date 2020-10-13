Expect an increase in funding for a number of Irish language organizations in Budget 2021

It is estimated that an increase of several million in the Department of the Gaeltacht’s funds will be announced today and that the majority will go to Údarás na Gaeltachta, Foras na Gaeilge and TG4.

Language organizations are very optimistic that the funding available for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht will be increased when the 2021 Budget is announced today.

It is estimated that an increase of several million in the Department of the Gaeltacht’s funds will be announced today, with the majority going to Údarás na Gaeltachta, Foras na Gaeilge and TG4.

Today marks the first proper test of the Irish language on the new Gaeltacht ministers, Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, who have both pledged since their appointment that they will do their utmost to secure more funding in the budget for the Irish language and Gaeltacht fund.

Of course, the two have not only been lobbying for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht for some time and their department, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, the Gaeltacht, Media and Sport, has five other responsibilities.

However, it is expected that a greater percentage of the Department ‘s budget will be placed in the Irish language and Gaeltacht fund than has been the case in recent years.

That hope is there because the government board now has a senior minister who has a much more active approach to the language than any other senior minister who has been in charge of the Gaeltacht since 2011.

The hustle and bustle of the coalition to deliver on their election promises to enact a stronger language bill before the end of the year is another source of hope for the language community, but this is the first major opportunity for the new government to live up to the Irish language.

The economic volatility associated with the pandemic will dampen much budget optimism but it is hoped that some organizations will benefit from efforts to save the economy.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has secured an additional € 8 million from the July jobs stimulus package, the Government’s € 5 billion plan, to stimulate the economic crisis hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The additional funding for the enterprise and language planning organization has been approved mainly for the refurbishment of buildings, and is expected to benefit again from any further investment package announced today.

The situation is more complicated in the case of Foras na Gaeilge whose budget is approved by the North / South Ministerial Council.

As the Council did not meet from mid – 2016 until this year due to the political stalemate, the language organization ‘s budget has not increased in the last four years.

With Stormont back in business, the Foundation’s headquarters in Amiens Street will be expecting the ruckus of the wallet to be finally released again.

The chief executive of Foras na Gaeilge, Séan Ó Coinn, told Tuairisc.ie that he is “very optimistic” that there will be “good news” in the Budget for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

TG4 is one of the other Irish language organizations that has been deaf to its request for an increase in funding over the last number of years but it is thought that this could change today.

Alan Esslemont says that it is time for the Government to give TG4 the opportunity to achieve its strategic aims and that an additional € 4.1 million is required.

“There is a huge gap between the level of funding for TG4 and the level of funding we have agreed with the BAI.

“In 2021, we will be in the fourth year of a five-year strategy and we want the Government to close that gap and give TG4 the opportunity to achieve the aims of the strategy. We are seeking an additional € 4.1m in 2021 to do this. ”

The Irish language, Gaeltacht and islands fund has been facing major cuts over the last decade, although the last few budgets have seen a small increase.

A small increase of € 2.17 million was announced for the Irish language, Gaeltacht and islands fund in Budget 2020, which provoked a great deal of dissatisfaction and anger.

Conradh na Gaeilge is calling on the Government to provide an additional € 16 million for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

A package of € 16 million for the language is being sought from the Government by. For Budget 2021.

The Conradh is seeking € 6 million for Údarás na Gaeltachta for job creation and language planning and € 4.5 million for Foras na Gaeilge (plus € 1.5 million from the Northern Community Department). Conradh na Gaeilge is seeking an additional € 5 million for TG4.

Other areas of expenditure that language organizations will be keeping a close eye on today include language planning.

Roinn na Gaeltachta did not spend € 1.72 million set aside for them last year to spend on Gaeltacht schemes and language planning due to delays in the language planning process in the Gaeltacht and other Gaeltacht projects.