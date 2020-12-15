Expect the first batch to get the needle against Covid-19 before the end of 2020

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The plan sets out the process for obtaining a vaccine, the Government’s vaccination program and the rationale for the priority groups.

The first batch is expected to receive the needle against the Covid-19 before the end of this year.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly made the announcement today at the launch of the state ‘s vaccination plan.

It was meant by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to bless Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine

on December 29 but it was announced today that this is likely to take place on December 21.

This would mean that the first batch would be ready for distribution in the state in 2020 rather than early January 2021.

Under the new vaccination plan vaccines will be made available in three stages. In the first stage the most vulnerable will be vaccinated, in the second phase the mass distribution of vaccines will begin and in the third stage a vaccine will be available to anyone who seeks it.

“It simply came to our notice then. After a very difficult year, we are hopeful that Covid-19 vaccines will be available in Ireland within a few weeks, ”said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly at the launch of the plan.

Chief Health Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was good news but the traces of the vaccines would not be seen for several months. In the meantime, people ‘s lives still need to be saved by adhering to public health advice, Dr Holohan said.

The chairman of the special Task Force that prepared the plan, Professor Brian MacCraith, said some of the other vaccines were still being rigorously tested.

The plan sets out the process for getting a vaccine. You will first need to fill in a pre-vaccination form to register to receive the needle. You will then need to register at the vaccination center, get the vaccine and then spend a rest period. With that done you will sign out of the venue, go home and keep an eye on yourself. You will then be reminded about getting the second dose of the vaccine.

The plan, published in the evening in English only, sets out the Government’s vaccination program and the rationale for the priority groups:

Adults over 65 living in care centers. The vaccine is being offered to everyone – staff and residents. Increased risk of the virus becoming very ill or killing them. 56% of people who first contracted the virus were in care centers.

Health workers who come into close contact with patients. Health workers in close contact with patients, those who are vaccinating or who are at risk from aerosol or body fluids are at high risk. 30% of those who contracted the virus in the first outbreak were health workers.

People over 70: 85 years or over, 80-84, 75-79, 70-74. Increased risk of illness and death.

Health workers who do not have direct contact with patients but provide an essential service.

People aged 65-69. Priority for people with a health problem that puts them at further risk. Increased risk of hospitalization or death.

Necessary workers. They provide essential services for the vaccination program.

People aged 18-64 who have a health problem that puts them at risk. Increased risk of hospitalization.

People aged 18-64 living in long-term care centers. Risk of spreading more.

People aged 18-64 living in overcrowded accommodation where self-isolation and social separation are not easy.

Disadvantaged socio-demographic groups at higher risk of infection rates.

Necessary workers in critical positions who cannot avoid the danger of the Covid-19. Workers in the food supply system, public and commercial transport system, and other essential services.

People who are at high risk from the disease and cannot practice social separation at work. People working in the education system – primary and secondary school staff, special needs assistants, childcare workers, school maintenance workers, school bus drivers etc.

People aged 55-64. Those at risk of needing hospital care.

People working in jobs that are important for the functioning of the country, third-level institutions, the leisure and manufacturing industry where workers cannot easily protect themselves from the virus. There is a moderate risk of contracting the virus.

People aged 18-54 for whom the vaccine was not available in the other stages. Where the vaccine is found to stop the virus from spreading, it should be made available to this age group because they are more socially affected and more likely to spread the disease.

Children, adolescents under 18 and pregnant women, if there is evidence that the vaccine is safe and effective.

The Government also today decided on a ‘no – fault’ compensation scheme for people who become ill after receiving the needle.

The plan mentions five immediate types of vaccine distribution – hospitals and other health centers, nursing homes, major vaccine centers, GP clinics and community pharmacies.

People over 65 living long-term in care centers and health workers are the first two people to be given the needle.

It is anticipated that only a limited number of vaccines will be available at the beginning of the new year but that there will be enough for those who are prioritized.

More vaccines will be available in March, April and May as more are available from their manufacturers.

The major vaccination centers will open in late spring and early summer in places such as the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

It is hoped that a new online system will be available before the end of the year that will allow people to register to receive the first and second doses of the vaccine.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the distribution of vaccines would be a “major national effort”. The vaccination plan would be “crucial” in tackling the Covid-19 and giving people the chance to return to normalcy, the Taoiseach said.