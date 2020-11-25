Expensive and very slow loading: is Apple’s MagSafe Duo worth it?

It’s not a good year for Apple, at least if we look at what happened around the crashed launch of the new iPhone 12 and the numbers they have shown in terms of battery and autonomy. In addition, many analysts have come to reveal that the company was aware of these problems but the emergence of 5G was not in doubt, despite the fact that its technology was not prepared for an increase in consumption.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charge. Manzana

But of course, if we have little autonomy but at least the fast charge allows us to fill half a battery in a few minutes, the evil is not so much. But Nor in that field, in that of the chargers, Tim Cook’s have been fineNot only did they remove the power adapter from the box, but in some tests, their MagSafe accessories are not exactly racing cars.

The duo charger, on the wire

In that keynote on October 13, Apple showed the world an ingenious MagSafe wireless charger that was especially interesting to take on a trip or to work, and that allows us to have a double charging device for an iPhone and an Apple Watch at the same time. On paper sounds like a brilliant idea but can you get us out of a bind when we have the battery shivering? Well, from the data we have known, no.

Apple notice on MagSage Duo page.

It seems clear that this MagSafe Duo is not going to get us out of any trouble if what we need is speed since the accessory specifications recognize that to achieve a charging speed of 11W we will need a 20W power adapter. Remember that with the phone none comes in the box so we will have to add to the 149 euros that this double accessory costs, the purchase of a charger that will cost us 25 euros.

That is to carry a discreet charger on the move, with a normal speed, we will have to pay 174 euros although if we feel happy that day, we can always go a step further and, instead of those 11W, reach 14 thanks to the 27W adapter that Apple recommends to go up to those speeds and that, paradoxically, still does not sell. The closest thing is an accessory that reaches 30W and that has a price of 55 euros. So if we go for this second faster alternative, the price of the pack shoots up to 204 euros. With these data on the table, without a doubt, it is clear that there are better alternatives on the market for much less money. Do you think it compensates?