Experts have discovered another important proof of life in the clouds of Venus

New Delhi: Indian scientists have claimed that they have discovered an important molecule related to life “Glycine” in the atmosphere of the planet Venus.

It is the simplest amino acid commonly found in proteins produced by terrestrial organisms. That is why the discovery of glycine on the planet Venus is being considered as another important proof of life.

It should be noted that about 500 amino acids are found naturally, but only 20 of them are formed as a result of following the instructions in the DNA (genetic codons). Glycine is one of them.

Of Indian experts This research paper Published on the archive.org (arXiv.org) pre-print website, which means that the claim has not yet been formally confirmed by other experts.

Last month, a team of scientists discovered the presence of phosphine, a vital gas in the atmosphere of planet Venus, prompting renewed debate about the existence of life on a planet other than Earth. Updated

Also read: Discovery of essential gas for life on planet Venus

However, some experts also say that phosphate gas in the atmosphere of Venus may have been emitted from the volcanoes there, but this is also a possibility which is yet to be confirmed or denied.

In the same vein, Madnapur City College, Arijit Manna and Mangal Hazra of West Bengal, and Sabyasachi Pal of the Indian Center for Space Physics, Kolkata, said in a joint study that they made the discovery on the basis of spectral studies of Venus. Is on

According to their research, the presence of glycine near the equator of the planet Venus is the most prominent, while this amino acid is not present at all at the poles.

Remember that the surface temperature of the planet Venus is hundreds of degrees Celsius, so there is no possibility of life. But at 48 to 60 km above the surface of Venus, the temperature of dense clouds has been noted from minus 1 degree Celsius to 93 degree Celsius, which is also a very suitable temperature for life to come into being and evolve.

In their research paper, Indian scientists have pointed out the possibility of life on the planet Venus and said that the evolution of life on this planet is probably at the initial stage where it was on Earth four billion years before today.

Although this claim is very vivid, it cannot be considered credible unless other experts critically examine it and validate it.