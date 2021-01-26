Latest news

Extension to March 5 with Level 5 restrictions

By Brian Adam
Extension to March 5 with Level 5 restrictions
Brian Adam
Extension to March 5 with Level 5 restrictions

The Government has agreed to extend until March 5 the Level 5 restrictions with a view to further suppressing Covid-19 disease.

At its weekly meeting today, the Government also agreed to introduce a mandatory two-week quarantine for people coming to Ireland from South Africa and Brazil, and for foreign nationals who cannot prove that they have tested negative for the Covid test. -19 for the previous three days.

New legislation must be passed before the new laws can be applied to Irish citizens and citizens of other EU member states.

It is understood that this legislation is intended to be drafted without space.

In addition, the Government agreed today that all surfers must remain isolated for a certain period of time and that new regulations will be introduced for this purpose.

It was also decided to allow Gardaí to impose a fine of € 100 on persons stopped at checkpoints five kilometers from their home with intent to travel abroad.

