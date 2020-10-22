‘Extremely white paint’ that returns 95% of sunlight

New York: Paints and varnishes are now becoming part of the environment. Earlier we mentioned Krona Kush paint and now we have made the white paint in the world which keeps the buildings cool by returning 95% of sunlight.

Experts from the University of Purdue have dubbed it the ultra-white paint, which will make it easier to keep buildings cool and reduce the cost of air conditioning. This will reduce the dependence on environmentally friendly and energy-efficient air conditioning systems.

Even before this, many types of paints were made in which Teflon etc. were used but its advantages were less and there were some drawbacks. But now some experts at the University of Purdue have used a low-cost and widely available mineral, such as calcium carbonate, instead of titanium dioxide.

Another important ability of calcium carbonate is that it absorbs ultraviolet rays and is very beneficial when mixed with paint. In addition, the particles in the paint are of different sizes that reflect the sun very well.

In this way, 95% of the light coming on the paint is returned. Ever since it was tested outdoors, it has kept the wall or ceiling colder by one and a half to two degrees Celsius than traditional paint. But at night an unusual drop in temperature was noticed.