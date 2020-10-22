Latest newsTop Stories

‘Extremely white paint’ that returns 95% of sunlight

By Brian Adam
0
5
American experts have developed a highly white paint that reflects 95% of the light. Photo: File
'extremely White Paint' That Returns 95% Of Sunlight

Must Read

Apps

Spotify begins integrating its podcasts into the Google Assistant

Brian Adam - 0
One week after leaking that AGoogle system was going to allow changing the podcast provider Spotify announces that as of today they...
Read more
Latest news

Adobe Illustrator comes to the iPad: prices and all supported models

Brian Adam - 0
It is evident that if there is a task that tablets facilitate enormously, that is that of design, that of drawing, where it is...
Read more
Gaming

Bored with your PC? Here’s how you can find the ‘new’ Solitaire in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
There are times when companies lose good habits and leave us without some of the ingredients that have made our PC a machine capable...
Read more
Entertainment

A ‘total free’ weekend for unregistered users, the latest from Netflix

Brian Adam - 0
It was just a week ago that we found out that Netflix had eliminated that month of trial that had been running since its...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

American experts have developed a highly white paint that reflects 95% of the light. Photo: File

New York: Paints and varnishes are now becoming part of the environment. Earlier we mentioned Krona Kush paint and now we have made the white paint in the world which keeps the buildings cool by returning 95% of sunlight.

Experts from the University of Purdue have dubbed it the ultra-white paint, which will make it easier to keep buildings cool and reduce the cost of air conditioning. This will reduce the dependence on environmentally friendly and energy-efficient air conditioning systems.

Also read: “Super white” colors ready to keep buildings cool

Even before this, many types of paints were made in which Teflon etc. were used but its advantages were less and there were some drawbacks. But now some experts at the University of Purdue have used a low-cost and widely available mineral, such as calcium carbonate, instead of titanium dioxide.

Another important ability of calcium carbonate is that it absorbs ultraviolet rays and is very beneficial when mixed with paint. In addition, the particles in the paint are of different sizes that reflect the sun very well.

In this way, 95% of the light coming on the paint is returned. Ever since it was tested outdoors, it has kept the wall or ceiling colder by one and a half to two degrees Celsius than traditional paint. But at night an unusual drop in temperature was noticed.

Related Articles

Top Stories

68-year-old Russian granny champion

Brian Adam - 0
Moscow: Although the 68-year-old Russian woman has become a grandmother, she is an expert in throwing daggers and small axes and has become...
Read more
Top Stories

NASA spacecraft successfully lands on asteroid “binoculars”

Brian Adam - 0
Arizona: Many NASA spacecraft have been flying to nearby planets, but now for the first time in history, its spacecraft has landed on a...
Read more
Community

For free Wi-Fi, the newborn is named after an internet company

Brian Adam - 0
Switzerland: An interesting news has come from Switzerland that the parents have named their newborn daughter after the company providing internet service for free...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©