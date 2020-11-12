Exynos 1080: Samsung’s first 5-nanometer processor is here and promises a leap with twice the power

After the Apple A14 and the Kirin 9000, Samsung introduces the Exynos 1080, its first processor made in 5 nanometers, the first chipset that will be available to be used in Android mobiles of different brands.

The Korean giant brings to the market its transition towards 5 nanometers, a process manufactured under the extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) process and where we have been promised an energy improvement of 20% and 10% extra performance, just for the transition to the new smaller transistors. But this Exynos 1080 goes further, promising a 50% improvement in single-core performance and up to twice the performance of multi-core CPU and GPU.

Exynos 1080 datasheet

EXYNOS 1080 Building 5 nm CPU 1 x ARM Cortex-A78 2.8 GHz

3 x ARM Cortex-A78 2.6 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 2.0 GHz GPU Mali G78 MP10 AI Integrated Storage LPDDR5 / LPDDR4x UFS 3.2 DISPLAYS QHD + 90Hz

FHD + 144Hz CHAMBERS Up to 200 MP

6 cameras CONNECTIVITY 5G SA

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Display support at 144Hz, up to 200 megapixels and 5G

The Exynos 1080 is the first Samsung chipset to use 5 nanometers, but it will not be its flagship. We are before the successor of the Exynos 980 and focused for mid-range like the Galaxy A71 5G. The 5-nanometer chipset that is expected to arrive in the future Galaxy S21 or S30 would be the Exynos 2100.

This new processor comes with eight cores, one 2.8GHz Cortex A78, three 2.6GHz Cortex A78s, and four 2.0GHz Cortex A55 cores, in a 1 + 3 + 4 configuration. For the GPU, Samsung is betting on a Mali G78-MP10.

We will have support for FullHD screens with 144 Hz refresh or WQHD + panels with 90Hz ratio, anticipating what we are likely to see next year in the mid-range. The Exynos 1080 also supports LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, and it can be assumed that these technologies, which to date are reserved for the high-end range, can be extended to lower ranges.

Samsung promises support for up to six sensors with up to 200 megapixels, 4K video at 60fps and dual 32 megapixel cameras. Samsung already has 108 megapixel sensors for mobile photography and it is not ruled out that in the future it may present a sensor with more megapixels, which we remember is usually used to apply Pixel Binning technology and combine the pixels.

Samsung details that this Exynos 1080 uses a new architecture, which “combines ISP and NPU for advanced image processing.”

Inside the Exynos 1080 is an integrated 5G modem, with support for mmWave and sub-6GHz bands. At the connectivity level, Samsung promises download speeds of up to 5.1 Gbps and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 like WiFi 6.

Vivo will be the first manufacturer to bet on the Exynos 1080

As explained by Samsung during the presentation of the processor in China, the first mobile to use this new chipset will not be one of its terminals, but a future high-end manufacturer Vivo. Specifically, First models will be the future Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro.