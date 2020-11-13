eye! New scam with fake invites to Google documents

Watch out for any email that comes from Google with a strange invitation to use a Google Drive collaborative document. Apparently, there are a number of scammers who are sending users false invitations to enter Google Docs, Slides or Sheets that in reality what they are trying to do is seize their personal data for illegal purposes.

As reported by many users on social networks, the scam is taking place in two ways, through email and through push notifications. The main problem is that, taking advantage of an alleged error in Google Drive, cybercriminals have managed to send these communications posing as the company, which gives legitimacy to the scam.

How does deception occur? On mobiles, hackers are taking advantage of this failure in Google Drive to send the user a push notification with an invitation to participate in the collaborative process of a document. By pressing the notification, the user is taken to the document, which contains a great and very tempting link. This leads to a website that was created on October 26, from where all kinds of offers, raffles and supposed prizes are offered. You have to enter personal data to participate in them, of course, thus providing them to criminals.

In the case of mail, an email arrives from Google with the invitation to collaborate and a link inside it to the same web page. The mail services do not detect that it is spam -not even Gmail- since by proceeding “deceptively” from Google, it passes all security filters and ends up in the Inbox.

By having a seemingly legitimate recipient, it is more difficult to detect that it is a scam. However, according to many of the users who have received fraudulent communications, the texts that accompany the email often include words in poorly written English or even other languages ​​such as Russian. Also, the name of the collaborative file is quite strange and out of the ordinary, which should raise suspicion.

Also, you can test the link without clicking on it, you just have to hover over the link and see in the lower left corner of the browser what web address is formed. If it is a very strange one or not known to the user, it is best to discard clicking on it. Faced with these strange situations of emails and notifications, it is best to ignore, always be alert and share this news with friends and family, because hackers do not stop and each time they improve their techniques.

