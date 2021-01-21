eye! New WhatsApp scam that tries to steal your account

- Advertisement -

The Mossos de Escuadra have warned of a new scam on WhatsApp which can cause the loss of control of the application and, consequently, the theft of all data associated with it and Facebook.

The scam asks the user to send them a confirmation code received by SMS with which they will have access to the account

Scams on WhatsApp are nothing new, since the appearance of the messaging application, hackers have sought ways to use the platform fraudulently with all kinds of tricks and tricks.

One of the oldest scams is the one who seeks to take control of the application to obtain user data, which is later used in a harmful way. It tends to become popular from time to time and in recent days it has come to the fore again, after the Catalan police warned about new attacks through the following tweet from its official account:

Tornen els intents de robatori de comtpes de WhatsApp. If a contact and requests a code that you have sent by SMS, do not pass it because of the fact that they fly, I will read the compte teu and supplant the identity card pic.twitter.com/k3RkWMuSsg – Mossos (@mossos) January 17, 2021

In the tweet, the Mossos point out that attempts to rob WhatsApp accounts are returning and that: «if a contact ask us for a code that has been sent by SMS, it should not be sent to you, as it will be used to steal the account and impersonate the user ».

This scam is based on the way WhatsApp uses to verify accounts. When installing the application, in order to use it, the user is requested to enter an alphanumeric code that is previously sent via an SMS message.

In this sense, the scam begins with the receipt of a verification SMS. As soon as they receive these messages, a contact gets in touch with the user and tells him that «he made a mistake when entering the phone number to verify and that need the code to verify your account and be able to use WhatsApp ». If the user falls for the trap and passes the code, the hacker will verify the account as his and have access to the data, which will be used to impersonate the user.

If the account is lost by this means, although it is possible to re-register in WhatsApp, by entering a new code, it is also possible that the platform does not allow such a quick re-verification of the same number, which would force the user to contact WhatsApp.

