eye! Scams and theft on Tinder and other dating apps on the rise

When using any online platform, you have to exercise extreme caution and be alert so as not to fall into deceptions and virtual scams. Most Internet users are already on the alert when they receive suspicious emails – although many still fall into the clutches of cybercriminals – but in other types of applications, deceptions are increasingly common and users are not usually so forewarned.

Interpol has warned of the increase in scams in apps like Tinder or Badoo

This is the case of the scams that circulate on WhatsApp, increasingly common, or those that do so through dating applications. This same week Interpol warned of a considerable increase in cheating on dating applications. Specifically, Tinder, Bumble, Badoo were mentioned … but it can affect any other.

The “modus operandi” of cybercriminals is always the same. They find their next victim by “matching” her and starting a romantic conversation … trying to gain her trust. Once they have it, they do not directly request money (it would be very easy to spot the deception) but they provide advice for a “safe” investment.

In most cases, they are advised to download a “very safe and easy to earn income” investment app, prompting them to open an account. In addition, they will give you advice on where to invest, what financial products to hire …

It goes without saying that the application is fraudulent and no investment is made. They just keep your money. However, falling into the trap is easy because generally they are domains very similar to other real ones (cyberquatting technique) and even the supposed “couples” send screenshots and supporting documents that the officials imitate.

Obviously, once the money is obtainedNormally, the person disappears – practicing the dreaded ghosting on social networks – keeping the money. Sometimes access to the investment app fades as well.

Therefore, from Interpol they advise to always be alert when someone we do not know asks us for money or tries to convince us for an easy way to obtain income. Skepticism is always a great ally and it is convenient to investigate the legitimacy of any app, looking for other comments on the network, before installing it. Finally, if you consider that you have been deceived and a victim of fraud, do not hesitate to report it to the authorities.

