eye! These are the most common scams on Amazon

Cybercriminals often pose as other companies – known as phishing – and thus trick users into providing them with personal data or passwords. At Christmas time shopping, scams posing as stores, department stores and e-commerce giants like Amazon are rampant.

Amazon is one of the companies that most use cybercriminals as bait to seize user data

This company is one of the baits that cybercriminals can use to carry out countless scams. In general, what they seek is to obtain confidential information from users by manipulating them with advertisements that attract their attention or interest, or by sending fraudulent emails, text messages or calls that pretend to come from the company.

If you are an Amazon user, pay attention to the most common methods that cybercriminals can try to use to steal your data and money by posing as the large online shopping center, according to the cybersecurity company Kaspersky:

– “Someone has entered your account.” One option is to receive an email stating that irregular activities have been detected in your Amazon profile, that changes have been made to your data, or that someone has logged into your account. This is where you should be aware, because to “solve the problem”, they will ask you to click on a link, which will redirect you to a page completely similar to Amazon’s so that you enter your data again. However, what you are doing is handing over all your personal information to a malicious site, which it will then use to commit any kind of fraud.

– “You have subscribed to Amazon Prime.” Similar to the previous case, cybercriminals can contact you by email, but also via text message, to inform you that you are going to be charged for having subscribed to the Amazon Prime service, also indicating a phone number if you want get information about it. This is where the hook is, because since you have not hired the service, you will want to call to indicate that everything is an error. If you make the call, cybercriminals will try to persuade you to obtain information from your personal and banking details (especially your credit card numbers).

– “You just bought this! Was it you?” Another strategy may be to send you an email informing you that you have bought something on Amazon and that they are processing the respective delivery, but that they have doubts if it was you who carried out said operation. In the email you will be indicated a telephone number to which you can call in case you wish to corroborate. And as in the previous case, calling is a bad idea, since cybercriminals will only seek to obtain your personal and financial information.

“You have won a prize!” Another well-known tactic is to send you announcements by email that you have been awarded a bonus, discount or gift, placing you a link that you must click to claim it. In this link you will be asked for your personal data again and if you enter them, a possible scam will be specified.

-Watch out with gift cards! There are cases where some sellers ask as payment for a product, to use an Amazon gift card. This, in reality, could be a scam where you end up running out of product and money.

-Beware of invitations to install certain applications! Lately, some cybercriminals, via email, ask Amazon users to install TeamViewer remote access software on their computers. They do this in order to obtain personal information from their victims and carry out possible scams.

The invitation is that, if you are an active Amazon user, be careful with the information you receive by mail, text message or calls. Avoid giving your personal or financial information at all times. Cybercriminals are known to seek to carry out shopping times like Black Friday and Christmas. as many scams as possible.

.