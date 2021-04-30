Face Generator, an online tool to generate faces and personalize them





Artificial Intelligence has already taken a generous journey creating elements from scratch. Thus, we have seen websites creating everything from cats to landscapes that do not really exist in real life. These tools can be great when we need to have images for some type of project. In that sense, we will present you one with which you can generate faces and personalize them.

Its name is Face Generator and applying Artificial Intelligence it is capable of generating faces to which we can give the expression we want.

So you can generate faces and customize them

While Artificial Intelligence has managed to create elements from scratch, customization is an additional step. This allows us to tailor the material to get exactly what we need for the project. However, the requirements for each case are different and we will not always find solutions where we can customize. But, if what you need are faces, then the service we are talking about today is exactly what you need. Face Generator is capable of generating faces that you can not only personalize, but also download and use wherever you want for free.

It should also be noted that it does not merit registration processes so it will be enough to enter and start working.

Once you enter the Face Generator website, click on the “Generate Faces” button. This will redirect you to the work area where a new random face will be generated immediately. If you want another, it will only be a matter of clicking on the “Random face” button at the top of the left side panel.

Now, you will have to start playing with the controls that are just below to customize the face. So you can make him younger or older and add expressions of happiness, annoyance, sadness and more. As extra options, we can modify the skin color, add makeup and even glasses.

At the end, you will be able to download the face you just generated and customize to use it wherever you want. In this way, you can get hold of different faces, adjust them to your needs and use them in your projects.

To prove it, follow this link.

