FaceApp goes to videos: you can now apply effects of smile, age and more to the videos you record with your mobile

FaceApp is one of the most popular applications to add effects on the face, partly because of its privacy policy and partly because of the incredible results, being able to easily put a smile, beard or a different haircut on a person. After mastering photo editing, now FaceApp too apply effects to videos.

With the arrival of version 4.0 of FaceApp, the application allows you record a short video and then apply effects such as young, old, smile, hipster or angry. It is not in real time, but in return the result is of quality even if you do not have a very powerful mobile.

FaceApp goes to videos

FaceApp is already an old acquaintance in video retouching applications, making use of neural training to create fake images with a different hairstyle, beard, glasses, a radiant smile and many other effects that are periodically incorporated.

Until now, the application focused exclusively on photos, so you could take a photo or upload one from your gallery and edit it later, but the latest update it also allows you to edit videos. As with photos, you can record a new video or upload one that you already have on your mobile.

After recording the video, it’s time to apply the effect to it. For this first version, FaceApp allows you to apply the filter of young, old man, smile, angry and hipster. There are three additional filters: Hollywood, Makeup, and Kiss, which are exclusively available to Pro subscribers.

By choosing a filter, you can see its effect on the currently displayed frame in the video preview, although you still won’t be able to play the video to see how it looks. To see the final result, you must press Process video.

Considering that we are processing a video instead of an image, the process is quite fast, taking just a few seconds. By the end, you can already see the result of applying the filter to the video, with a result that is generally very good. Here you have an example.

When you finish your creation, you can share directly on WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook or any application that allows the sending of videos. The app logo is included as a watermark in one corner, but otherwise it is fully functional without paying anything. You will find this novelty in FaceApp 4.0, already in Google Play and, if the update has not yet arrived, also in APKMirror.

FaceApp Developer: FaceApp Inc

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Photography

