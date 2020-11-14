FaceApp: with this app you will be instantly younger or older

One of the most controversial and viral apps in recent years has been FaceApp. First, because it has offered us filters that have become a trend many times, thanks to its ability to offer incredibly accurate transformations to reality.

FaceApp is one of those applications that become popular thanks to social networks. Users start sharing images created with these applications by having others download the application to see how the filter fits. Created by a small team based in St. Petersburg, FaceApp already made noise at the time in 2017, the year it became the most popular application in the Google Play Store of Android. 2 years later, the app became fashionable again.

What has become fashionable among twitter and instagram users are time travel that can be done with a selfie or a picture of a famous person. The app has gone up again in number of downloads thanks to the montages of people like Kim Kardashian and Leo Messi that fans make to see what their idols will be like in a few years.

FaceApp

Create the old man filter thanks to FaceApp

The grace of the application is the use it makes of its algorithms and “a type of Artificial Intelligence known as a neural network”, which, based on a selfie that you took, modified the image and showed it to you as if you were younger or as if you were already you were a person of 60-80 years.

FaceApp has hit the viral hit with a filter that literally changes your sex. This ‘gender swap’ was all the rage on networks like Twitter, which show montages of all kinds: from politicians like Sánchez or Casado mythical characters like Luke Skywalker. But FaceApp returns just before the end of the year with another novelty: video effects.

FaceApp

FaceApp also on the move

The update has reached Google Play on Android and App Store on Apple, and it is a matter of time before you can update the app or download it with the news. When you open the application now, you can not only select a photo from your gallery to apply a filter, you can also do the same with a short video. The maximum is 10 seconds.

The artificial intelligence of the application will treat the video to apply the filter of your choice. In the free version of the application you will have to deal with the ads and the watermark. The process is quite fast, as it is not done in real time when you record the video: you must first record and then apply it. The recordings with applied filters can be saved and shared through WhatsApp and networks such as Twitter or Instagram.