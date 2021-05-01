Facebook advances on the path to equip AI with common sense

The field of artificial intelligence is as wonderful as it is complicated. Although their neural networks are based on the human brain, they still do not respond adequately in certain contexts. Simply because they lack common sense. However, Facebook has approached this situation in different ways and has presented an investigation on machine learning with great advances in this area.

Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence division has been working on an AI project under “semi-supervised learning.” As well as in computer vision algorithms with self-supervised Transformers and more efficient workouts that bring your AI closer to common sense.

DINO: the training method developed by Facebook

By implementing self-supervised learning in their algorithms, machines could learn from “random examples without labels.” In the same vein, by implementing Transformers, it allows the AI ​​to focus on certain “parts of its input.” The combination of both methods can help artificial intelligence models to reason effectively.

These functionalities are grouped under a new method called DINO (Distillation of Knowledge Without Labels). In effect, “it can discover and segment objects in an image or video without any supervision whatsoever and without being assigned a segmentation target.” The company talks about a model that can easily interpret and understand images.

“… Our work with DINO shows that highly accurate segmentation can be solved with nothing more than self-monitoring learning and proper architecture. By using self-supervised learning with Transformers, DINO opens the door to building machines that understand images and videos much more deeply, ”explains Facebook.

With this, the social media giant gets a little closer to what many researchers in this field are looking for: to provide common sense to artificial intelligence models.

