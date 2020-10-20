Facebook Ai Can Translate Directly Into 100 Languages

San Francisco: Facebook has developed a program based on artificial intelligence (AI) to translate its posts from one language to another in different languages, which can instantly translate from one language to another and thus at least Can be translated into 100 languages.

When teachers and experts tested this AI system, it went 10 points higher than all the usual 100-point systems. In addition, the Facebook translation has been reviewed by human experts and translators themselves and has been described as satisfactory.

For this, Facebook collected 7.5 billion phrases from 100 languages ​​from all over the web and put them in the machine learning algorithm, but the number of phrases in all languages ​​was not included evenly. English sentences were given an important place in the middle. Angela Fan of Facebook A says that there are many languages ​​in the world in which people want to read translations from one language to another, but neither of them includes English.

Thus languages ​​were divided into 14 groups based on their culture, societies and regional similarities. This was done to improve the quality of translation so that general communication could flourish. The model and software are then trained to translate.

Among the pairs of some languages, his excellent ability to translate came to the fore. For example, the translation of Spanish and Portuguese into each other was found to be very accurate and powerful. This is because there is a strong connection between these languages ​​all over the world and Spanish is one of the second most spoken languages ​​after English. Now look at the usefulness of artificial intelligence that the translation in Belarusian and English language was much better because the software had become familiar with Russian words in Belarusian language while translating into Russian and English language.

It should be noted that this translation facility has not been offered on Facebook yet. It will soon be on the platform as Facebook does 20 billion translations daily. For this, we understand the stranger’s sentences by pressing the translate button. However, as soon as this facility is introduced, Facebook translation will take four months.

However, Sheila Castello, a machine translation expert at Trinity College, Dublin, says Facebook has hired volunteers instead of experts to look at translation quality, which can make a difference. Efforts should be made to get mutual translations of the two languages ​​from a linguist.

It should be noted that so far in the field of English to Urdu or Urdu to English, including Google and Facebook, the performance of all artificial intelligence software has been very poor.