Facebook allows you to donate food and clothing for those most in need

Facebook has launched a new functionality within its local Community Help Hub that will allow the collection of food, clothing and other basic necessities for the most disadvantaged people.

At the moment the function will be available only in the United States

The tool, for now, will only be available in the United States and is called “Drives”. In it, any user can start a collection and aid campaign for people with the most needs in their locality, or publicize similar initiatives that are taking place in the territory. It is a function that complements the one that allows organizing and requesting help among neighbors and that the company already launched during the months of confinement due to Covid-19.

When placing the Facebook search the word «Community Help», you access the Community Help Center. There is a button to request or offer help and from now on it will show a “Create Drive” option. You will only have to fill in the questionnaire, indicating the purpose and the number of units to be collected, to publish that request.

The rest of the Community Help Center users will see that request, but it will also be published in your update feed like any other content you share on the social network. So your friends and followers can know that you have started this campaign and contribute if they wish.

Facebook has noted that the functionality starts being available today for users in the United States, although its implementation will be done gradually and could take weeks to reach all users in the country.

Taking into account the proximity of the Christmas dates, it would be interesting if the function were available as soon as possible -something that Facebook has promised to do-, and not only in the United States, since surely many users would want to help as much as possible to all those people who are having a hard time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and any other reason. However, Facebook has not confirmed the launch of the tool in other territories.

.