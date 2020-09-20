Social NetworksFacebookLatest newsTech News

Facebook also joins fashion and will remove "likes" from all its pages

By Brian Adam
We have commented on other occasions that technology companies increasingly seek to prevent users from getting hooked to the number of reactions generated by their publications on social networks, to avoid the anguish caused by many of them that need to be pending and which leads to suffering all kinds of problems and stressful situations.

All those measures that seek to eliminate the like from our lives, and that we stay glued to the smartphone screen as little time as possible, they have the name of “digital well-being” and although Facebook seems to have reacted to the latter, Now is when he has decided to act before the tyranny of “likes”, at least in part of the content he stores on the social network.

Similar with Twitter and Instagram

The point is that very soon Facebook will add a series of changes that will turn your pages into a meeting point focused on communicating with organizations, businesses, companies, etc., and meet first-hand other profiles or friends who also share those same interests. As you can see in the comparison of screens that you have just below, where on the left we have how the app looks right now, and on the right how it will evolve, it is possible to perceive those subtle changes that will bring the design of the social network closer to what we are used to seeing, both on Instagram and Twitter. The first major modification that is perceived, in addition to the structure, is the elimination of the “like” buttons or the number that you have got of these likes.

Current Facebook pages (i) versus those to be updated soon (d).

This is due, according to some media reports, because the system was not completely reliable since we could give those pages a “like” and then stop following them without that positive vote being eliminated, as far as metrics are concerned it was not indicative of the popularity or relevance of that Page. Furthermore, at some moments, those two concepts could be considered as practically identical and repetitive because if we like a page, is there a possibility of not following it? For that reason, we will only have in view the number of those followers, nothing more.

Remember that these pages (Pages) are those created by companies or users for collaborative, business purposes, of association-ism, or to link a series of people around a hobby, a cause or any other subject that unites them, so we are not talking about the profiles themselves that, with their real names and surnames, make digital life within the platform on a daily basis.

