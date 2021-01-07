Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksFacebookInstagram

Facebook and Instagram block Donald Trump indefinitely

By Brian Adam
After the events that occurred yesterday in Washington (United States) in which hundreds of defenders of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol harangued by the still president of the United States through social networks, Facebook, in an unprecedented measure, eliminated one of the videos he had posted.

Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram, has confirmed that Donald Trump’s accounts will be blocked for at least two weeks

Twitter did the same. He deleted three tweets from Donald Trump and locked his account for 12 hours. Facebook then decided to extend the block for 24 hours… Both on Instagram and Facebook. Right now, before the end of that period of time indicated, the company has just confirmed that all Donald Trump accounts, both on Facebook and Instagram, will be blocked indefinitely.

This has been recognized Adam Mosseri, top leader of Instagram, in a message posted on Twitter, in which he indicates that they have decided that all Donald Trump accounts will continue to be blocked indefinitely and, at least, for the next two weeks. Taking into account that the inauguration of the president-elect, Joe Biden, will take place on January 20, this means that Donald Trump’s accounts will be blocked, at least, until he leaves the White House.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook, has also confirmed the indefinite ban on the Facebook accounts of President Donald Trump.

Given the situation in the country and the kind of competition that Twitter and Facebook have embarked on to, now, stop the feet of Donald Trump’s comments on social networks, it is more than foreseeable that Twitter will carry out a movement similar in the next few hours and also announce an indefinite blocking not only of Donald Trump’s personal account but also of the official account of the President of the United States (@POTUS), a profile from which yesterday the comments published on the personal account of the leader.

