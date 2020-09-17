Facebook and Instagram down: users cannot log in, September 17, 2020

If you can’t use Facebook or Instagram right now, you’re not alone. Indeed, the services offered by Mark Zuckerberg’s company they don’t work for many users. There are also reports from Italy, so our country also seems to be involved in the down. In any case, the latter is causing headaches to many people.

In fact, as you can see on the Downdetector website, there are tens of thousands of reports relating to inefficiencies related to Facebook. The down seems to have started around 19:50 and is continuing to cause problems for users at the time of writing, which is about an hour later. We have not encountered particular problems around 20:50, but the reports are not stopping.

Looking at the Dowdetector map, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland appear to be the most affected. However, when zooming in, you may notice some yellow zones also in Italy, including cities such as Milan, Rome, Naples and Catania. However, the inefficiencies seem to be widespread almost everywhere, considering that there are reports coming, for example, also from France, Spain and Portugal.

The situation is more or less the same with regards to Instagram. In the latter case, the red areas are more widespread and begin to “develop” in Italy as well. It goes without saying that hashtags are already active on Twitter #facebookdown is #instagramdown.