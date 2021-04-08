web
Social NetworksFacebookInstagramTech NewsTwitter

Facebook and Instagram stopped working: they report global fall of applications

i4sc75qkxbeqva72z74vj3se7i.jpg
i4sc75qkxbeqva72z74vj3se7i.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

In just under a month, it happens again. In several countries of the world the fall of two of Mark Zuckerberg’s flagship applications was reported, Facebook and Instagram. So far, the causes are unknown, but millions of users have been affected by the situation of two of the messaging platforms that lead the market.

As often happens in these cases, the fact was made known by other social networks such as Twitter, where thousands of users were affected towards the end of the afternoon in this part of the world. The reasons are not yet known and it is probably due to a server crash, a very frequent situation that has already been registered once this year, on March 19.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collecting status information from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, more than 91% of Facebook user reports indicate that the problem lies with the website. 8% refer to connection problems when logging in.

Regarding Instagram, 55% of reports indicate that the contents of the news feed are not shown; meanwhile, 44% of users report a failure in the general connection of the application.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

The global processor shortage is earning a new victim: router manufacturers and carriers

The global processor shortage It is one of those situations that few could have imagined as an effect of the pandemic last...
Read more
Apps

OnePlus replaces its ‘File Dash’ with Google’s ‘Share with Nearby’

A few days ago the new flagships of Oneplus, the new OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, some devices that are full...
Read more
Gaming

Black Desert Online free for all Amazon Prime members

If you are a regular MuyComputer reader you won't have had any problems getting Black Desert Online for free During the last months, since...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.