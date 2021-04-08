Facebook and Instagram stopped working: they report global fall of applications

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In just under a month, it happens again. In several countries of the world the fall of two of Mark Zuckerberg’s flagship applications was reported, Facebook and Instagram. So far, the causes are unknown, but millions of users have been affected by the situation of two of the messaging platforms that lead the market.

As often happens in these cases, the fact was made known by other social networks such as Twitter, where thousands of users were affected towards the end of the afternoon in this part of the world. The reasons are not yet known and it is probably due to a server crash, a very frequent situation that has already been registered once this year, on March 19.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collecting status information from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, more than 91% of Facebook user reports indicate that the problem lies with the website. 8% refer to connection problems when logging in.

Regarding Instagram, 55% of reports indicate that the contents of the news feed are not shown; meanwhile, 44% of users report a failure in the general connection of the application.