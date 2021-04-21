Facebook and Spotify enhance their collaboration through the ‘Boombox’ project

- Advertisement -

Yesterday we told you that Facebook was going to take advantage of yesterday to announce some news in terms of sound products. And although many of us expected more ambitious projects, what has become known is still extraordinarily important. Above all because it means the promotion of collaboration with one of the most important platforms on the digital scene: Spotify. In addition, it was the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, who was in charge of making these details known within a virtual chat that took place through the Discord application, and in which he spoke of a closer collaboration with the Swedes through a project called “Boombox”. Thanks to him, the music catalog will be much more, and better, present within the social network. Without having to leave the app. Collaboration to enhance content The idea behind the “Boombox” project is to allow users a better and faster publication of content and access to existing content thanks to an interface specifically developed for this purpose. Actually, we would be facing a new audio player that will admit both musical themes, songs, and podcasts, which we can send quickly to have them uploaded to Spotify as soon as possible. From the social network they have specified this information warning that “our ambition has always been to make Spotify ubiquitous on all platforms and devices, bringing music and podcasts to more people, and our new integration with Facebook is another step in these efforts” . Not in vain, some time ago they already did something practically identical with Instagram and its famous stories to which we can attach the odd musical cut. For now, those announcements around audio products did not go any further, although the part that seeks to compete with Clubhouse seems to be very well on track through Hotline, which as we explained last week, is already available by invitation, for a number limited users and whose testing has been geographically restricted to the US so it will still take a long time to land in other countries, such as Spain and, above all, arrive in time to compete with the imminent launch of Clubhouse on Android in May . It would be precisely at that moment when the audio social network definitively withdraws the obligation to have an invitation to participate in its talks, which would put those on Facebook at a disadvantage.