Facebook and the steps to change your email from the app

Facebook has suffered its biggest data breach since the founding of the company Were you affected? Nearly 500 million users worldwide had to change their password to keep their accounts secure.

Even Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook , was affected by this measure. Fact that caused the social network to work on a new security system.

While that happens, there is a method to be able to change the email with which you log in on the web or in the application. It is quite easy.

It is not necessary to have to use alternative programs, much less download APKs that, in general, tend to download malware or viruses. How do you do it? Here we tell you all the details.

HOW TO CHANGE YOUR FACEBOOK EMAIL

These steps can be achieved from the application for Android or iOS and even from the computer in a simple way, without too many procedures. How do i do it? Do this in Facebook:

Press the three bars in the upper corner of the application.

There go to Settings.

At that moment, click on “Personal information”.

Once you are in that section of Facebook, go to “Contact information”.

At that moment you will see your cell phone number and the email with which you log in to Facebook.

Click on “Add email” and place the new one.

Know the method to be able to change your Facebook email. (Photo: MAG)