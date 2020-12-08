Social NetworksFacebookTech News

Facebook and the trick to officially activate the “dark mode” on your smartphone

By Brian Adam
0
32
An7t77prfvb3perzyjq6k452be.jpg
An7t77prfvb3perzyjq6k452be.jpg

Must Read

Facebook

Facebook and the trick to officially activate the “dark mode” on your smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
You can already have the "Dark mode" in Facebook today! How to do it? Although it changed the design on the PC, many people...
Read more
iphone

The rumors of an iPhone with 10x zoom are taking shape

Abraham - 0
In July, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone would receive a periscope-type lens in 2022. A later report in November later...
Read more
Latest news

Top 10 smartphones best valued by users according to Analysis

Abraham - 0
The well-known AnTuTu benchmark regularly publishes the Top 10 of the most powerful high-end and mid-range smartphones. On this occasion, the benchmark has published...
Read more
Mobile

Filtered a real photograph of the Samsung Galaxy S21 + and S21 Ultra

Abraham - 0
Samsung's next flagships - Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, and Galaxy S21 Ultra - have leaked in the last few days in different ways.We...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

You can already have the “Dark mode” in Facebook today! How to do it? Although it changed the design on the PC, many people still cannot have the “Dark mode” in the app for mobile devices. That is why today we will show you how to obtain it immediately.

While this tool to obtain the “Dark mode” in Facebook It has already been enabled in Apple cell phones, many of the companies with Android such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola, and others are still waiting.

It should be noted that the “Dark mode” it is gradually enabled to users around the world. So if your friend already has the “Dark mode” in the app of the social network, you just have to have a little patience to receive it.

How do I activate the “dark mode” in Facebook? Well the steps are quite simple. If you don’t have it, you can force it to have it right now.

This is how you can activate the "dark mode" on Facebook legally. (Photo: MAG)

This is how you can activate the “dark mode” on Facebook legally. (Photo: MAG) 

HOW TO ACTIVATE THE “DARK MODE” ON FACEBOOK

In case you don’t have Facebook’s “dark mode” enabled, you can follow these steps to force it immediately:

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Change the format of your videos in batches with Minitool Video Converter

Brian Adam - 0
There are dozens of video formats and each is useful for different purposes. This means that, if we have a video, we will have...
Read more
Apps

Kamua, change the aspect ratio of your videos with AI

Brian Adam - 0
At the moment we have different platforms where we can upload audiovisual material, however, each one has its own requirements. These requirements refer above...
Read more
Latest news

This is how you say Christmas in Quechua using Google Translate

Brian Adam - 0
Are you already looking for gifts or Christmas cards? Many are already making their preparations, that is why we will mention how you can...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©