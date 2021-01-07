Facebook and Twitter block Donald Trump for inciting violence on Capitol Hill

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Recently the social platforms of Facebook and Twitter accounts blocked Donald Trump for inciting violence in the United States Capitol.

On the one hand, Twitter announced that it had temporarily suspended Trump’s account for having shared tweets, including a video, that promote “risk of violence.” The social network had removed three of those posts and disabled the profile for 12 hours.

Facebook took the same steps as Twitter, but for a longer period. The company blocked Trump’s accounts on both Facebook and Instagram for a period of 24 hours.

In the deleted video: Donald Trump asked his supporters to meet in Washington DC

Donald Trump had asked his supporters to meet on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, where Congress would assume Electoral College certification and debate Joe Biden’s victory.

In the video, once again, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the election results and stressed that he had been the victim of fraud. This call ended in violence and caused the death of several people.

Faced with this situation, the outgoing president urged his followers to return home in peace. In one of his posts he wrote “you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have public order. So go home. We love you. You are very special… I know how you feel ”.

Later, before his account was disabled, he tweeted:

“I ask everyone in the United States Capitol to remain in peace. No violence! Remember that we are the party of law and order, respect the law and our great men and women in blue. Thank you! ”Trump wrote in the first tweet.

“Please support our Capitol Police and law enforcement. They are really on the side of our country. Keep in peace! ”He commented in the following.

Other social networks also blocked Trump

The Snaptchat and YouTube platforms also took action against the outgoing president of the United States.

In the case of Snapchat, it prevented Trump from “creating new posts.” However, unlike the other networks, it did not state how long it would maintain the measure. Similarly, YouTube removed the video that triggered the chaos because “it violated policies on the dissemination of electoral fraud.”

As many of us know, social networks have been updating their policies to prevent their users from falling into chains of disinformation and hate groups.

On more than one occasion they have blocked and crossed out some Trump publications. Now, platforms like Facebook and Twitter have gone further, suspending Trump’s accounts for sparking violence on Capitol Hill.

Even Twitter requires the Republican to delete some of his publications, otherwise his account may be disabled forever. Without a doubt, this situation is alarming. What measures will Biden take to stop this type of scenario when he takes office?

.