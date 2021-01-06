Tech News

Facebook announces new experience on its Facebook pages

By Brian Adam
Facebook has announced the launch of a new experience on their Facebook pages. This redesign will allow users to create a community as well as achieve business goals.

This renewal brings a “dedicated news feed” to interact comfortably on the social platform. It will also allow you to search for conversations, as well as join them, in addition to following trends within the network.

Facebook is removing “likes” from its platform

Facebook notes that comments from public figures will appear at the top of the “comment section.” This with the idea that they appear in the “news of their followers” and give greater visibility to this type of audience.

In addition to this, the platform is eliminating the “likes” and focusing on the followers. Measure that simplifies the way users interact with their preferred pages. In this regard, Facebook comments:

“Unlike Likes, the followers of a page represent the people who can receive updates from the pages, which helps public figures have a stronger indication of their fan base.”

New Facebook experience offers tighter security controls

Facebook offers with this new experience better “security and integrity functions”. Controls that will allow you to discover false accounts and misleading content. In this way, it offers a more pleasant and safe navigation to its users.

Basically, what Zuckerberg’s company wants to prevent is the spread of hate speech, violent, sexual or spam content, and phishing within Facebook.

The company is committed to continuing to “expand the visibility of a verified badge to make it easier to identify authentic posts and comments from pages and profiles.”

Likewise, it includes improvements in the page management tool. Among them, the possibility of granting and managing access permissions based on assigned tasks stands out. “For example, you can now grant different levels of access to manage specific tasks, including Insights, Announcements, Content and Activity, and Community Messages. This will also ensure the security and integrity of the account ”.

In effect, this page redesign offers a simpler and more intuitive view and navigation. In addition to offering relevant information to its users according to the interaction they maintain on the network. This update is expected to be available in the coming months.

