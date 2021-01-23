ReviewsApps ReviewsTech News

Facebook, automatic logout for iOS users in the night

By Brian Adam
0
0
Facebook, automatic logout for iOS users in the night
Facebook, Automatic Logout For Ios Users In The Night

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Facebook, automatic logout for iOS users in the night

If in the night between 22 and 23 January 2021 your Facebook account was automatically disconnected from the official app for iOS, don’t worry: you are not alone. In fact, the reports relating to this “sudden logout“are multiplying online. There also seems to be someone having login problems.

In particular, according to what is reported by Engadget and as promptly reported by several users on Reddit, following this disconnection, apparently occurred for all involved at a not better precise night time, some users are having difficulty accessing their profile. More precisely, it appears that the people involved have set up two-factor authentication on their account. In fact, apparently the arrival of the SMS is very slow.

A first official response from Facebook came to Engadget’s microphones from a spokesperson: “We know some people are having trouble logging into Facebook. We are working to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible. We’re looking at reports that some people need to log in again to get into their Facebook account. We believe the cause is a configuration change“.

In short, apparently this is an inconvenience linked to an internal change made by Facebook.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Facebook

WhatsApp Plus 14.02 2021: how to download the APK TODAY

Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to have the new functions? WhatsApp It has faced its worst nightmare after several users uninstalled the app in order not...
Read more
Tech News

MacBook Air with MagSafe and new design, here we are: launch already in 2021?

Brian Adam - 0
According to reports from Bloomberg News, Apple would be working on the new generation of MacBook Air which, apparently, will mark the return of...
Read more
Tech News

So you can change the color of the Telegram icon TODAY

Brian Adam - 0
Have you downloaded Telegram? Several users made the radical decision to abandon WhatsApp and switch to using the British-Emirati program. However,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©