Facebook, automatic logout for iOS users in the night

If in the night between 22 and 23 January 2021 your Facebook account was automatically disconnected from the official app for iOS, don’t worry: you are not alone. In fact, the reports relating to this “sudden logout“are multiplying online. There also seems to be someone having login problems.

In particular, according to what is reported by Engadget and as promptly reported by several users on Reddit, following this disconnection, apparently occurred for all involved at a not better precise night time, some users are having difficulty accessing their profile. More precisely, it appears that the people involved have set up two-factor authentication on their account. In fact, apparently the arrival of the SMS is very slow.

A first official response from Facebook came to Engadget’s microphones from a spokesperson: “We know some people are having trouble logging into Facebook. We are working to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible. We’re looking at reports that some people need to log in again to get into their Facebook account. We believe the cause is a configuration change“.

In short, apparently this is an inconvenience linked to an internal change made by Facebook.