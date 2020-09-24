Facebook begins to unify WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger

The Facebook platform continues in the process of unifying all its social networks, so WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger now share the following functions.

In recent weeks, Facebook took the first steps in its initiative to unify its social networks; It started with its messaging services and Instagram integrated Messenger functions , then Facebook continued showing Instagram stories , now it will be WhatsApp’s turn .

Instagram and Facebook Messenger integration

Facebook’s plans are that all its applications work through a single platform. Instagram already has a customizable interface, reactions to messages with emojis and has included the Facebook Messenger icon. This tool allows you to start conversations on Instagram with your Facebook Messenger contacts.

Instagram Stories unites with Facebook Stories

In the accounts of some users, the option to show Instagram Stories in the Facebook Stories feed has already been integrated , which will allow you to publish your stories on both social networks at the same time.

How will WhatsApp be integrated?

The next step is to integrate WhatsApp to the Instagram and Facebook messaging services; in this way the final unification will help you to control your social networks in an easier way. In addition, it aims to make the relationship between companies and users easier and more efficient.

Facebook Business Suite will be the test app

The new single application will be called Facebook Business Suite , it will be focused on business accounts and will merge the messaging system of Instagram, Messenger and, later, WhatsApp. It will serve to manage everything from a single inbox. This will help companies save time and stay up-to-date by managing their pages or profiles from one place without having to open and review multiple apps.

It is undoubtedly a project that is being spent a lot of time and continuously testing, since it will achieve that in a single app you can reply to messages and share content to all contacts on WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook . The release date is still unknown, but we will be very aware of the news that arise.