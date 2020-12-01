Facebook buys Kustomer, a CRM company

Facebook has officially announced the acquisition of Kustomer, a CRM (Customer Relationships Manager) company that enables companies to effectively manage all customer interactions on different channels.

Facebook aims to give companies more options to efficiently manage their communication with customers

It is estimated that Facebook has been able to pay about 1 billion dollars by Kustomer (same figure that he paid to take over Instagram in 2012) although the company has not officially shared the data. The acquisition will enable Facebook to provide companies with better ways to offer customer service through social media and, above all, through WhatsApp.

According to the company, every day more than 175 million people contact a company through WhatsApp, and the number is growing considerably as more functions are offered for customer service – such as those recently launched and that they involve the improvement of the application’s API so that it can be integrated by more companies – and the tool is a way to achieve sales for companies.

It is in this context that the acquisition of Kustomer is framed, which allows manage customer conversations through various channels – mobile phone, web, social networks, instant messaging … – on a single screen. With its platform, companies can automate repetitive tasks and improve customer service in a scalable way, according to their needs and growth of their business.

As pointed out by Facebook, the objective is to accompany companies so that they integrate their CRM with their messaging services and can offer a faster and more efficient service to their customers, which is why it will integrate Kustomer into its structure. Both the creators of the firm, Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, as well as the rest of the workers, will become part of the Facebook staff in the coming weeks.

