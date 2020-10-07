Facebook calls onions “obscene”!

Silicon Valley: The news is hot that Facebook has refused to display some pictures of onions, calling them “obscene” and “unsuitable for children”.

The incident took place when a Canadian agricultural company, Gaz Seed Company, posted an advertisement on Facebook showing a pile of onions in a vegetable basket.

But Facebook’s automated program for identifying pornographic, nude and inappropriate images for children marked the brightly colored onion as “something else” and “sexual content.”

Ironically, the Gaze Seed Company also used very vague language in the text of its advertisement, writing only words “extremely sweet, soft and big” and not stating that it was related to onions or agriculture. Selling products.

The next day, the company was notified by Facebook that an “extremely obscene” image had been used in its ad, so the ad would not be displayed on the website.

What was obscene in the onion advertisement? This is being debated between the Facebook management and the Gaz company. However, artificial intelligence experts say that this ridiculous incident proves that automated computer programs have not yet become “intelligent” enough to be trusted in every task and in every case.

This news is funny but it shows the flaws of the latest man-made technology ie artificial intelligence.