Facebook Connect tonight at 19:00, appointment on Facebook Live

Facebook announced that this at 19:00 will be held Facebook Connect, a new event in which the Mountain View giant will announce the latest news in VR and AR. Interested parties can connect directly to the Facebook Live page to follow him live, even if they do not have a Facebook account.

Facebook, in the widespread invitation, announced that 35 speakers will take part in the event and over 15 sessions will be held which will address issues such as social impact, productivity, content creation, expansion of connections between people and more.

All updates on Facebook Connect will be published on the official Facebook blog, which will also list the different sessions and the complete program of the event.

Obviously we will closely follow all the news with live news in the event that something aimed at the consumer world should arrive.