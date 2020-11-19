Facebook could face antitrust lawsuits before the end of 2020

Facebook, like other tech giants, has been singled out as a monopolistic company. Reason for which it is being investigated. It seems that these inquiries are bearing fruit for the state and federal commissions that are going against the company.

Recently it became known that Facebook could face an antitrust lawsuit. The corresponding entities allege that Zuckerberg’s company has made the social networks Instagram and WhatsApp a “monster”, and that it uses the power of these to undermine the competition, leaving users without alternatives.

Recall that Facebook has launched an update on its social networks, which groups Messenger and Instagram messaging on a single platform. In order to synchronize them, and “facilitate” their users access to the contact list without having to leave one of these platforms. Something that is not very well seen by the entities that carry out the investigation against the Zuckerberg company.

Three people who chose to remain anonymous, stated for The Washington Post that acquisitions by Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram “have left users with worse services, and fewer privacy protections,” a fact that the plaintiffs could use to drive the lawsuit against the tech giant.

40 states could go against Facebook

Anonymous sources point out that the lawsuit initiated “under the leadership of Letitia James from New York” against Facebook could see the light “in early December”, and that in addition, 40 states support the case, including Republicans and Democrats. Therefore, we assume that it is very likely that this will take place very soon.

And this is not all, another investigation carried out by the Federal Trade Commission, could also be in its final phase. Which translates into a new lawsuit, and leaves “Facebook facing two major antitrust issues in two different places.”

On the other hand, the CEO of Facebook has said that the purchase of “Instagram, WhatsApp and other firms” does not seek to attack the competition, but rather to boost their growth, which have invested a lot of money in them to do so. Boy they have made it.

In the same way, he adds that there are other social platforms of great fame, with a huge number of users, and that have not been stifled by Facebook, referring to TikTok.

What would losing the lawsuit mean for Facebook?

This is likely the question you are asking yourself right now. We visualize two scenarios. One that leads to the breakdown of Facebook, that is, that the company may have to divest itself of some of its signatures, in order to free part of the 2.0 community that it dominates. The second option would be the application of regulatory laws, which minimize their power more strictly.

What is clear to us is that if the lawsuit consolidates, Facebook would have to face a major legal challenge in more than a decade since its inception. And you, what do you think will happen to this technological giant?

