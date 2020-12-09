Facebook could lose Instagram and Messenger due to antitrust lawsuit

Antitrust lawsuit against Facebook could lead to lose Instagram and Messenger signatures. Something that could be devastating for Zuckerberg’s company, as these are one of the most important social platforms of the company.

Facebook has been repeatedly singled out for violating the privacy of its users. Even that he has made a monster of his social platforms. In addition to using them to leave their users without alternatives and end the competition.

US Federal Agents File Lawsuit Against Facebook

Federal and state agencies in the United States formally filed a lawsuit against Facebook. Agents allege that the company has abused its power, specifically on the Instagram and Messenger platforms. They even requested that Zuckerberg’s company give up the signatures. In this regard, the director of the FTC Competition Office Ian Conner expressed:

“Our goal is to roll back Facebook’s anti-competitive behavior and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can flourish.”

Likewise, another of the attorneys who go against Facebook has expressed that the company takes advantage of its users to “earn billions by turning personal data into a source of income.”

On the other hand, Tiffany Li, professor of law at Boston University, commented that the problem is not that Facebook has several platforms, but that the risk lies in the personal information to which it has access in each of them and that in together they represent a big problem.

“No company should have so much power without control over our personal information and our social interactions,” Li said.

What does Facebook say? In this regard, Zuckerberg’s company has not provided a “detailed” statement. However, he has emphasized that the FTC itself was the body that approved its acquisitions years ago, as now it intends to renew it, “without taking into account the impact that this precedent would have on the broader business community or on the people who they choose their products every day ”.

What is clear from this lawsuit is that Facebook like Google will face a battle that could cost it two of its most important firms. Will you end up losing them?

