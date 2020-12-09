Tech News

Facebook could lose Instagram and Messenger due to antitrust lawsuit

By Brian Adam
0
0
Telefono Logo Facebook 1.jpg
Telefono Logo Facebook 1.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Facebook could lose Instagram and Messenger due to antitrust lawsuit

Brian Adam - 0
Antitrust lawsuit against Facebook could lead to lose Instagram and Messenger signatures. Something that could be devastating for Zuckerberg's company, as these...
Read more
Tech News

This is how you can hide notifications from your WhatsApp conversations

Brian Adam - 0
How many messages do you receive daily on your WhatsApp? Do they appear in the notifications and several can read it? If you...
Read more
Tech News

This means the emoji of the black circle of WhatsApp: do not tell it

Brian Adam - 0
Are you using emojis to close a paragraph or sentence in WhatsApp? Pay attention to this. Every year the application tends to add...
Read more
Tech News

Marguerite Durand and La Fronde, the first feminist newspaper

Brian Adam - 0
We know that, some years ago, women had far fewer rights than they do today. In fact, they were not allowed to...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Antitrust lawsuit against Facebook could lead to lose Instagram and Messenger signatures. Something that could be devastating for Zuckerberg’s company, as these are one of the most important social platforms of the company.

Facebook has been repeatedly singled out for violating the privacy of its users. Even that he has made a monster of his social platforms. In addition to using them to leave their users without alternatives and end the competition.

US Federal Agents File Lawsuit Against Facebook

Federal and state agencies in the United States formally filed a lawsuit against Facebook. Agents allege that the company has abused its power, specifically on the Instagram and Messenger platforms. They even requested that Zuckerberg’s company give up the signatures. In this regard, the director of the FTC Competition Office Ian Conner expressed:

“Our goal is to roll back Facebook’s anti-competitive behavior and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can flourish.”

Likewise, another of the attorneys who go against Facebook has expressed that the company takes advantage of its users to “earn billions by turning personal data into a source of income.”

On the other hand, Tiffany Li, professor of law at Boston University, commented that the problem is not that Facebook has several platforms, but that the risk lies in the personal information to which it has access in each of them and that in together they represent a big problem.

“No company should have so much power without control over our personal information and our social interactions,” Li said.

What does Facebook say? In this regard, Zuckerberg’s company has not provided a “detailed” statement. However, he has emphasized that the FTC itself was the body that approved its acquisitions years ago, as now it intends to renew it, “without taking into account the impact that this precedent would have on the broader business community or on the people who they choose their products every day ”.

What is clear from this lawsuit is that Facebook like Google will face a battle that could cost it two of its most important firms. Will you end up losing them?

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

This is how you can hide notifications from your WhatsApp conversations

Brian Adam - 0
How many messages do you receive daily on your WhatsApp? Do they appear in the notifications and several can read it? If you...
Read more
Tech News

This means the emoji of the black circle of WhatsApp: do not tell it

Brian Adam - 0
Are you using emojis to close a paragraph or sentence in WhatsApp? Pay attention to this. Every year the application tends to add...
Read more
Tech News

Marguerite Durand and La Fronde, the first feminist newspaper

Brian Adam - 0
We know that, some years ago, women had far fewer rights than they do today. In fact, they were not allowed to...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©