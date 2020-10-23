There was a first attempt to bring to Europe that Facebook Dating that Mark Zuckerberg’s already released in other countries in 2019, but a court in Ireland stopped him in his tracks to ensure that all users’ data was secure and there was no danger of affecting people’s privacy. Now, the social network is back on the attack and, now, Facebook Couples is already among us.

This has been announced from the social network, where they warn that are intended to “help people find a meaningful relationship through the things they have in common “, since in those countries where it has been operating, they have achieved” more than 1,500 million mutual “likes” “that have been able to end up in stable and formal relationships. Or not.

At the moment only in the application

Facebook Couples will only be available in the application for smartphones, within the “Menu” section, which is accessed by clicking on the three horizontal lines that appear, either at the bottom of the iPhone versions, or at the top if you have an Android phone. It will be there where you can see the direct access to this new section.

From the company they warn that users who want to find love among their friends will have to create a profile on Facebook Couples and all your activity will be circumscribed to that part of the social network, so it will never mix with the one that takes place on your main wall, where your friends’ posts appear and your own that we upload from time to time.

Find a partner on Facebook. Facebook

This new Facebook Couples will allow users to post stories to share moments that define us, in order to attract potential suitors, or activate the “secret passion” function that allows you to add up to nine of your friends on Facebook, or Instagram followers, to a list that, if later corresponded by one of the selected people, a match will take place that will put you both in contact, either through a chat, or through a video call in what from the social network they consider it as an online date. You will also have events and groups that you can choose by affinity of tastes to read and publish stories that make others understand what you like and define you as a suitor.

As we told you before, the demands of the European authorities have forced Facebook to take special measures to guarantee the privacy of the users so they advise that they have “worked with experts in these areas to offer easy access to security advice and to incorporate protection measures in Facebook Couples, including the possibility of reporting and blocking anyone, as well as prohibiting people from sending photos, links, payments or videos in the messages “. To maintain discretion in all Facebook Couples activity, no one will receive notifications of “that you have joined Couples”, so “your Couples profile, your Couples messages and the people you like or like you will not appear in the Facebook news section”.