Facebook Couples: how to create a profile and what data will you have to give

Facebook Couples is already in Spain after having undergone one of the most exhaustive surveillance processes in recent years. In the end, its first landing attempt in Europe was aborted just before the pandemic began of coronavirus on account of the privacy of users. So if you are interested in meeting special people, with the aim of having a lasting relationship, now is the time to take the step.

The first thing you should know is that it will not help you with the profile you currently have on Facebook to operate within that new function of “Couples” since you will have to create a new one that will be visible to all other users who take the step of being part of what in other countries is openly called dating. That is why only those users who have decided to create a new profile will be able to see and communicate with each other.

What data will we have to give?

Although Facebook already has enough data about who we are to automatically complete the form it shows us, we will be the ones who will have to decide how much information we want to leave. The normal thing is that we offer the widest variety of information possible about who we are, what we like, what we do, etc. But the circumstances of each one could force us to be especially careful with everything we publish.

Create your account on Facebook Couples.

To create an account on Facebook Couples you must go to the menu that appears in the lower right part of the screen and then tap on the heart that you will see in the left column. The app will notify us of the purpose of this new function and click on “start”. After several notices about how that social network works within the social network, it is time to put the name, age, gender identity, our hometown, religious beliefs, the position we hold at work and even the company. Obviously, We can edit or delete information for others to see and we can always decide what others may or may not know.

Next we will have to define who we want to meet, whether women, men or anyone. Later we will have to reveal, or not, our intentions: talk, friendship, something informal or stable relationship. The next thing is to tell the app where we connect from, thanks to the smartphone’s GPS. Later we will return to our data and we will have to say our height, if we have children, level of education, the names of the study centers, if you smoke or drink alcohol and even the languages ​​you speak. By last, touch choose the photo that other Facebook users will see Couples just before “Confirm” the account and create it. You can start flirting now.