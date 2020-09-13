Facebook creates a new social network, this time aimed at Universities

Surely you’ve seen the movie “The Social Network”, which tells the whole story behind the creation (ahem) of Facebook by Mark Zuckerberg, and how his first steps were within the university campuses of the USA. Something that it should have been marked in the memory of the company and that now, many years later, it returns to its origins to focus exclusively on the students of those institutions.

In the end Facebook is not what it was when it was founded in 2004 And it has evolved so much that it was even foreseeable that in these times of pandemic, confinements and distance classes, someone would think it would be good to create a virtual campus where we could talk, debate and search for everything related to the studies that our young people are studying.

Campus is part of Facebook

First of all you should know that to access Campus you do not have to download a new application or anything similar. Rather, it is a section within Facebook designed exclusively for students, so that students can join the groups of their respective universities, leaving only two pieces of information: their email from the University and the year of graduation. From there, we can start looking for partners.

Campus, the new Facebook social network.

The idea is that as they connect “students can discover exclusive Groups and Events of their school and connect with classmates who share similar interests “, in such a way that all the activity they carry within that new section will not be visible to other Facebook users. That is, nothing that happens there inside, it will transcend outside the walls of this new social network.

In addition to that direct contact between students to exchange views or talk, Campus will be equipped with a news feed that will reach the student’s email about news from colleagues, etc. In addition, any member of the social network will be able to create groups and events where they invite others to participate and meet new people, thanks to the directory in which all participating members appear, with descriptions of classes, careers and specialties.

For now This Facebook Campus will only be available to some US universities. and it will depend on its success that it makes the leap to other countries in the coming months. So we have to wait and see how it works for them before it reaches the Spanish institutions.