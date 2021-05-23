Facebook Creates Speech Recognition AI That Doesn’t Require Human Transcripts

In general, virtual assistants require an audio-text learning system to recognize speech patterns. Indeed, it is a somewhat cumbersome and time-consuming process. Considering this situation, Facebook has developed a speech recognition AI that does not require human transcription to learn new languages.

The company says its new artificial intelligence uses innovative speech recognition methods that work without text input. So how do you learn? Exclusively through “unpaired audio and text to give you a better idea of ​​what human communication sounds like.” This means that AI can learn independently and therefore without supervision. It certainly sounds very promising.

Facebook AI uses a feedback process to recognize speech patterns

Engadget explains that “the Facebook model is essentially based on a feedback loop between a generative adversary network (GAN) composed of a ‘generator’ and a ‘discriminated one’. The former spits out representations of charged speech patterns that look like complete gibberish until they pass through the corresponding discriminating network, which acts as a kind of translator. “

To further empower AI, Facebook has introduced additional texts written by humans. With this, it helps “the generator to distinguish the difference between the computerized results and the real world. This process is repeated until the generator output matches the actual text ”.

Rewarding results

So far, the company has tested this method in Swahili, Kyrgyzstan, a language native to the Kyrgyz Republic in Central Asia, and Crimean Tatar. As a result he obtained satisfactory results.

In fact, the tests returned “63 percent fewer errors” than other monitoring methods. At the moment, AI is in full development, but Facebook is confident of making great strides and bringing its technology to all dialects of the world.

