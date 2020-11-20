Facebook Dating: dating according to Zuckerberg

After nearly two years of testing and experimentation, Facebook has finally decided to join the fray of apps for lonely hearts. Thus was born Facebook Dating, a service inside the main app that promises to compete closely with the already more than established similar services, Tinder and Grindr above all.

With a totally different underlying philosophy, a perfectly recognizable interface and the promise of strict respect for privacy, Zuckerberg tries to make his own an area in which he has never really managed to get noticed, starting from completely different concepts and promising, as always, to do things much bigger than rivals. Will he succeed?

Two years of experiments

The first Facebook Dating seeds were officially launched in 2018, when the program was first announced and unveiled and then officially launched in Colombia in September of the same year. Shortly after, it came to cover twenty other countries, including the United States and Argentina, useful realities for testing its functions and understanding its scope. Now, after almost a year of silence, new releases have arrived, with Dating that has finally opened its doors to Europe, with Italy on the list of nominees for the arrival of the new function.

What you will be dealing with is not a separate app from everything else, but a real additional section within the normal Facebook, which can be used by those over 18 and, of course, a profile active on the platform. In the rest of the world, the service was appreciated: will it be able to break through in Europe and distinguish itself from competitors?

What is it about

The section, clearly present and visible on everyone’s profiles, will be disabled by default and can only be used by express request of the user and, ensure the vertices, never activated by mistake. The name and age displayed within Dating will be the same as the main profile and can never be changed. All other “enrichments” of the profile, including preferences and interests, will instead be under the user’s control. Even the position, necessary for activation, can then be made invisible.

The Dating profile will be completely separate from the rest of the application and it will not be visible to any of our friends: if we use Dating none of our friends or acquaintances will ever know, just as we will not know if any of our friends are using it. The only exception is what is perhaps the most interesting option in the package, the so-called “secret passions”.

“Secret” loves

Facebook has decided to use its infinite network of contacts to make Dating more interesting and open the doors to meetings with acquaintances that, without using the app, could not happen on paper. Each member can in fact choose nine people from their contacts to be included in their own secret passions: it is, in essence, all those crushes or infatuations towards friends or acquaintances that we have never had the courage to admit and that we have always kept to ourselves.

This will be visible only to Facebook but, if two profiles have mutually entered each other in the list, they will in turn be informed and the so-called match will take place: their infatuation will be practically brought to the light of the sun for the two and there will be the possibility to interact and use Dating tools to talk, meet virtually or get to know each other. The developers talked about 1.5 million matches in the first two years of use limited app, enhancing the function and underlining how everything is proof of external interference and particularly attentive to privacy.

Groups, virtual appointments and tags

For the rest, Dating tries to use the strengths of the main platforms of Menlo Park, while applying them to completely different purposes. The main functions try to allow the profiles that come into contact to have as many ways as possible to weave a relationship, even at a distance. You can start a chat, initially without the possibility of exchanging links, videos or photos to avoid problems, you can start private video calls, but only with the authorization of both profiles. If on a private level the options are more or less the same as always, albeit very useful in times like these, Dating will take advantage of interests, communities and groups a lot to create as many meeting possibilities as possible.

In fact, there will be different communities, divided by passions or interests: those who are more active within their community of reference will have more opportunities to meet or get to know people. A system very similar to that of the increasingly predominant groups of the main platform, but with a very different underlying purpose. In the various groups there are concrete possibilities to “match” together with people with common interests.

The preferences and tastes of each person will also compose one list of tags, keywords that Facebook will use to create an in-depth profile of each user with all his preferences and tastes: music, cinema, food, favorite actors, everything will be cataloged and used to refine the search engine and Dating recommendation: Facebook will match and connect only people who have the same tags or, in other words, that they share the same passions and interests.

A “total” service

Dating wants take care of every aspect of the “search for love” of its users. From the first steps in the creation of the profile, through the construction of various meeting opportunities, up to the direct contact between profiles. A 360-degree care, which starts from a profile that must be updated and maintained constantly, with the usual methods of sharing content and stories – both new and imported from Facebook and Instagram – which will also play a fundamental role in Dating. Groups and passions will be used to create contact areas between multiple people, giving rise to occasions in which to trigger matches between profiles.

All this, ideally, ends with the meeting between two similar profiles, who can begin to get to know each other through simple text chats and, always passing through the app, meet through the video call function, a sort of virtual, comfortable and apparently safe. Nothing is left to chance and the cards in order to have a noteworthy service in your hands are all there, as well as the possibility of making a breach among users, who will find in their hands a familiar service and very similar to the main reference platforms.

The privacy issue

There are many doubts about the service. On paper Facebook tried to lock itself in an iron barrel, ensuring that it did not want to earn anything from the service and talking about an almost obsessive attention to privacy. The creation of a secret profile parallel to the official one, however, is one of the major criticalities of the service: with Dating separated from the rest of the Facebook world, a leak of the profiles and data contained therein risks creating considerable damage to users. The top management guarantees that they have created a safe and unassailable system, very careful to keep the Dating profile of each user secret and to ensure that nothing contained in the service is shared elsewhere.

The Dating team also promises to carefully check every aspect of the new platform: nothing in Dating will ever be completely private. One-to-one conversations, for example, will not be encrypted, but subjected to constant monitoring to identify possible harassment or violations of the regulation. The same applies to public content and reports: anything that does not comply with the rules will be deleted and the profiles that violate them could be deleted from the platform.

A delicate situation

Will the system protect Facebook and its users from problems and controversies? In countries where Dating has already been present for some time there has been criticism of a system of “putting in contact” between profiles that often does not work as it should, putting people who have no common interests in contact with each other; some have even received contact requests from people who have managed to reconnect the Dating profile and the official Facebook one, although the two promise to remain as separate as possible and proof of intruders who are not actually interested.

Critical issues such as these are, however, inherent in all virtual dating services, which have always been subject to the action of disturbers or malicious people: Facebook, given the general situation of its image which is not exactly rosy, will have to be very careful to manage the product well even more so now that it is present almost all over the world. However, the basic idea seems rather interesting, especially because speaks the common language of the mother app and offers everyone an extra service, filling a gap that has long been felt in the Zuckerberg galaxy. Will this new virtual Cupid be able to break into the hearts of users?