Facebook Develops AI That Anticipates COVID-19 Results Using X-rays

Facebook, in conjunction with New York University (NYU), has developed an AI that can anticipate COVID-19 results just by analyzing X-ray studies.

Researchers have come up with three models of machine learning. These not only indicate that a patient may have the virus, they also detail how the condition will develop.

It even predicts “the deterioration of the patient up to four days in advance and the amount of supplemental oxygen that a patient might need.” Technology that if applied would be of great help, therefore, it would help to plan the treatment and avoid complications.

Facebook and NYU’s AI isn’t the only one that can diagnose COVID-19. There are many other developers with algorithms that fulfill this same function.

However, the model adopted by Facebook, “tries to predict clinical trajectories.” That is, it intends to leave a record of how the virus behaves in the person and how it could affect them in the long term.

Facebook AI is based on the MoCo self-supervised learning technique

Researchers Facebook, the NYU Predictive Analysis Unit and the Department of Radiology used the MoCo (Momentum Contrast) self-supervised learning technique to train their artificial intelligence. The training was carried out in groups, one based on X-rays for MIMIC-CXR-JPG and the other on CheXpert.

“Self-supervised learning allowed the MoCo model to learn from X-ray scans within data sets, even when the labels explaining those scans were not available,” adds VentureBeat.

To test the effectiveness of AI, the researchers used “26,838 X-ray images of 4,914 patients.” Data that allowed evaluating the patient’s condition. As well as determining if it worsened in “24, 48 or 72 hours after the examination in question.”

It can also predict ICU (Intensive Care Unit) needs, mortality, and adverse events up to 96 hours in advance, according to Facebook and NYU.

These predictions could prevent doctors from sending at-risk patients home too soon. Even “helping hospitals better predict supplemental oxygen demand and other limited resources,” Facebook comments.

Although the Facebook and NYU research team ensures that their AI is accurate and efficient, the reality is that it must undergo a global evaluation to avoid racial bias.

