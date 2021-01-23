Social NetworksFacebookTech News

Facebook disconnected my account on iPhone, what should I do

By Brian Adam
0
0
M24xse5o6fbbfaagiodjyx67pm.jpg
M24xse5o6fbbfaagiodjyx67pm.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Should I be concerned if Facebook has ‘logged out’ or logged out of my iPhone? A strange case has been reported in the early morning of January 23, 2021, where millions of social network accounts closed session for no apparent reason.

It may be a matter of concern if you don’t remember your password, but rest assured, rest assured. First of all, you should know that it was not a matter of the accounts or mobiles of the United States but of the whole world (at least on iPhone).

In turn, we warn you that Facebook services have not been down or have suffered an attack. So what was the motive behind this rare phenomenon.

The Engaddget medium received a response from the company about the situation: “We are aware that some people currently have trouble accessing Facebook. We believe this was due to a configuration change and we are working to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible”.

For now, the company does not give reasons for the logoff of millions of users around the world. But it is a good time perhaps to change your password. not because it has been leaked but to update the security of your accounts and caution.

iPhone: Facebook disconnected my account, here the reasons. (Photo: computerhoy)
iPhone: Facebook disconnected my account, here the reasons. (Photo: computerhoy)

How to change Facebook password?

  1. Learn the steps to change your password on Facebook.
  2. Log in to your account.
  3. Press the options date in the upper right.
  4. Go to ‘Settings and privacy’.
  5. Within this menu select ‘Settings’.
  6. On the left you will find all the customization options for your Facebook account. There you should go to the ‘Security and login’ section.
  7. You will be able to review all the devices where your Facebook session has been opened. If you do not recognize any of these devices, click and press ‘Exit’.
  8. If you want to change the password, at the bottom you will find the respective section. It is recommended that it is not a password that you use on another website.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Windows 10, optional update KB4598298 released: some annoying bugs fixed

Brian Adam - 0
After the launch of Patch Tuesday in January 2021, Microsoft has also resumed releasing optional updates with bug fixes and small news that are...
Read more
Apps

The Focos photo editor is updated with support for …

Brian Adam - 0
Spotlights is a popular photo editor for iOS that brings advanced tools to edit the depth of field of images taken using the Portrait...
Read more
Tech News

Disney Plus: How to fix app error 83

Brian Adam - 0
Do you have too many problems with error 83 in Disney Plus? Many people enjoy the classics, between movies and series, that the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©