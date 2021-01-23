Facebook disconnected my account on iPhone, what should I do

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Should I be concerned if Facebook has ‘logged out’ or logged out of my iPhone? A strange case has been reported in the early morning of January 23, 2021, where millions of social network accounts closed session for no apparent reason.

It may be a matter of concern if you don’t remember your password, but rest assured, rest assured. First of all, you should know that it was not a matter of the accounts or mobiles of the United States but of the whole world (at least on iPhone).

In turn, we warn you that Facebook services have not been down or have suffered an attack. So what was the motive behind this rare phenomenon.

The Engaddget medium received a response from the company about the situation: “We are aware that some people currently have trouble accessing Facebook. We believe this was due to a configuration change and we are working to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible”.

For now, the company does not give reasons for the logoff of millions of users around the world. But it is a good time perhaps to change your password. not because it has been leaked but to update the security of your accounts and caution.

iPhone: Facebook disconnected my account, here the reasons. (Photo: computerhoy)

How to change Facebook password?