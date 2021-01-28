Facebook exceeds 2,800 million users

- Advertisement -

Facebook has presented the fiscal results for the last quarter of 2020 and with them an annual assessment can already be made: 2020 has been a year of record numbers for the company, which neither the scandals, nor the vetoes by large advertisers, nor the threats of having to get rid of some of its applications, seem to affect.

Facebook has 3.3 billion monthly users of all its applications

According to the figures that the company has communicated, it already has more than 2.8 billion active users a month. During the previous quarter, the figure had reached 2,740 million users (data taken to prepare the ranking of the social networks with the most users in the world today), which represents an increase of 12% compared to the same period of the year. last year.

If the number of daily active users is taken into account, Facebook registers more than 1.84 billion people, 11% more than in the previous period. On the other hand, if the data is counted not only from the social network, but from all the applications that are part of the Facebook conglomerate, the number of monthly active users of all its services is 3,300 million people worldwide, a 14% more than in the fourth quarter of 2019.

During the last quarter of 2020 Facebook entered 28,072 million dollars, 33% more than the same period of the previous year. Its net profit amounted to 11,219 million dollars, which implies a year-on-year increase of 53%.

If you look at the annual data, during 2020 Facebook invoiced a total of 85,965 million dollars, which is 22% more than in 2019, and its benefits reached 29,146 million dollars, 58% more than in 2019.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook, was very satisfied with the results presented by his company during 2020 and assured that he is enthusiastic about the roadmap they have planned for 2021. He also pointed out some challenges that lie ahead, such as the regulatory changes for advertising in iOS14, which could affect their income, as well as the close surveillance to which they are subjected by the antitrust authorities not only of the European Union, but also of the United States.

