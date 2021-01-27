Facebook explains how its algorithms predict what you want to see

- Advertisement -

Facebook has an algorithm that takes into account thousands of variables when ordering the content that it shows to users and takes into account the posts that are “liked”, with which they interact by leaving a comment …

Facebook selects about 500 relevant content for the user and applies Machine Learning techniques to sort them

But in addition to that algorithm, which most users understand exists, the system that manages what the News Feed of each user shows is more complex and includes many other layers They learn from what the user does to try to predict what they want to see.

Facebook has explained how machine learning technology works to develop content rankings for each user and offer a personalized experience to each of the 2,740 million people who actively use Facebook around the world.

According to the social network, you need this type of technology to be able to find, among the millions of content available every day on the social network, those that may interest each person the most, also taking into account the application of filters and systems to avoid the dissemination of fake news and content that leads to misinformation of users.

It is not enough to take into account the content that the user «liked the most» in the past, but rather that Facebook uses Machine Learning to make different predictions on how the user will act based on the content shown in the first place.

Facebook takes into account all the content since the user connected for the last time and that they have not seen, even those that were already published when they connected and at that time were not seen. Then score each content according to thousands of factors using predictions in order to assess each content of the millions of users of the social network.

All these predictions are combined into a single score to which Facebook later applies other rules, such as the reduction to about 500 relevant posts. According to Facebook, classifying fewer stories allows them to use more powerful neural network models.

These contents are arranged according to the past actions of each person, but not all of them score equally for everyone, it is determined for each user. In addition, Facebook also adds context so that, for example, a user does not see four similar videos in a row, but the content is ordered to make it more visually attractive.

