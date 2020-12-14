Facebook formally presents Collab, an application to make collaborative videos

- Advertisement -

Facebook, through NPE Team, officially presents Collab, an application that allows you to create collaborative videos. That is, a platform that you can use to build your own musical band even without the other members being physically present. It really sounds great, right?

Collab is an app that has been tested that emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically in May of this year. A way to keep musicians united with other members of their band and even to interact with their audience.

In recent months we have seen countless videos on social networks about collaborations. From artists who share a demo and put together duets with their followers, to deeper compositions where one participant plays the guitar, another the drums and a third sings. This is exactly what Collab is about, making it easy for musicians to interact totally online.

How does Collab work?

This collaborative video application allows you to make a selection of three videos. As we mentioned before. A file stacked on top of the other, which are played synchronously, causing us to listen to a good musical composition.

Collab lets you participate in preferred music collaboration. Even create a new composition from the three that it offers you in a stacked way.

How do I find a Collab? The first thing you should do is download the app from the app store. Once inside the platform, you will be presented with a flow of collaborations, as well as the videos on TikTok or Instagram Reels, that is, one after another.

You just have to slide over them to find the one of your preference. After having identified them, you can mark them (by clicking on them) and save them as favorites.

Collab allows you to use external audio interfaces

This application not only allows you to build your collaborations with live sound, you can include external audios. A function that makes it easy for us to include those sounds of guitar, keyboards or any other musical instrument. This peculiarity is due to the fact that Facebook carried out tests with “dozens of headphones and hardware configurations” to optimize it.

At the moment, the new feature is available on the US App Store. So if you are a musician or just want to try, you can start doing it now and tell us what you think.

