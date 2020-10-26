Facebook Gaming launches game in the cloud: streaming mobile games from Android and web

The throne of streaming gaming platforms has a new contender: Facebook Gaming has opened its catalog to the first games available. Currently it allows you to enjoy titles such as Asphalt 9: Legends or PGA TOUR Golf Shootout, all without the need to install anything since the software is run in the Facebook cloud.

Instantaneous and installation-free games are nothing new on Facebook since the platform for the social network and Facebook Messenger had a large catalog of instant games. Although now the company decides to go further by offering running complex games in the cloud, like the celebrated Asphalt 9. In this way, you do not need a mobile that is too powerful to start it and the load runs without waiting, all by streaming. Even in a web browser.

Free-to-play mobile games run on the Facebook cloud

Facebook Gaming is not new as the company’s gaming platform has been around for quite some time. Until now it offered videos of all kinds of video games, it also gave access to the instant gaming platform explicitly created for Facebook (sometimes mobile versions adapted, others with basic titles for the platform). The novelty is that from now on Facebook Gaming will offer high-performance and quality mobile games that they will not have to be installed from any store.

As confirmed by Facebook itself, mobile video game streaming is now a reality for Android mobiles and also for desktop web browsers. There are four mobile titles that the company has included on its platform: Asphalt 9: Legends, Mobile Legends: Adventure, PGA TOUR Golf Shootout and Solitaire: Arthur’s Tale. In the coming weeks Facebook will add a fifth streaming title, Dirt Bike Unchained.

All Facebook Gaming streaming games can be run on any of the supported devices (currently Android and web, no iOS) keeping achievements, scores and also player ID. Facebook does not aspire to replace PC hardware, so, at least in principle, Facebook Gaming will be limited to mobile titles, not computer games (as Google Stadia or GeForce Now do, for example).

The initial beta is only available in the United States, Facebook Gaming does not allow you to play mobile titles in streaming beyond that country (it does offer access to Facebook games, as before). Further, the company has remodeled the Facebook ‘Gaming’ tab for the occasion giving it greater presence, especially to the new streaming games.

More information | Facebook