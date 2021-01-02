Social NetworksFacebookTech News

Facebook: how to hide your posts without blocking anyone

By Brian Adam
0
0
6c6ww2nfxndxhfm3znt5ygr3za.jpg
6c6ww2nfxndxhfm3znt5ygr3za.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

How many posts per day do you see from all your friends on Facebook? Well, this is what you have to know if you do not want them to view yours without blocking. For this you must learn this simple trick that, we assure you, you did not know.

Every time we add someone to Facebook, he can see not only our photos, but also what we share, the images we post in our States and even know if we are single and in which school we have studied.

Do you want to hide everything from someone specific and never again find out what you do on Mark Zuckerberg’s social network? Well, there is a method.

To do this, it is not necessary to have another application on your cell phone, much less download programs that can damage your computer. Everything is done from the same application or web of Facebook.

HOW TO HIDE ALL YOUR POSTS FROM SOMEONE ON FACEBOOK

The steps are pretty straightforward. For this we also recommend having Facebook fully updated so that you do not miss all its news:

In order to hide your publications from someone, it is necessary to enter the Facebook settings. (Photo: MAG)
In order to hide your publications from someone, it is necessary to enter the Facebook settings. (Photo: MAG)
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Disney Plus: how much movie and series downloads weigh on your cell phone

Brian Adam - 0
Are you a fan of Disney Plus? Well, it has conquered the hearts of several people in the world. Although in Latin...
Read more
Tech News

Spotify and the trick to activate the lyrics of your favorite songs

Brian Adam - 0
What rhythm do you like to listen to musically? Spotify It has become one of the applications from where various people enjoy various...
Read more
Apps

App that promoted clandestine parties during the COVID-19 pandemic is …

Brian Adam - 0
In many countries where the COVID-19 pandemic prevented millions of people from gathering, there was an app that promoted private and clandestine parties. ...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©