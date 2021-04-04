web
Facebook: how to know if your information has been leaked

Do you know what happened to the social network? Well, about 500 million accounts Facebook have been affected around the world after the social network suffered one of its largest cyber attacks. This generated that the personal information of the people, users and pages are exposed in various web pages of the Deep Web.

But not only ordinary people have been compromised by this fact, but the creator of Facebook himself, Mark Zuckerberg, and his wife Priscilla Chan.

Among the data that cybercriminals have published on the Deep Web are details such as full name, age, email and even personal phone number. How do I know?

While there is not exactly where your information from Facebook, there is a website that keeps you alert if your data is in danger or not. If it is, always try to change your password from time to time to avoid setbacks.

HOW TO KNOW IF MY FACEBOOK INFORMATION HAS BEEN LEAKED

There is a website from where you can know with some accuracy if your email or Facebook is in danger. Know all the steps you must do to find out:

  • The first thing is to enter Have i been pwned?
  • In the search bar enter your email with which you are registered on Facebook.
  • Then click on the Pwned? Button.
With this website you will be able to know if your Facebook information has been leaked. (Photo: MAG)
With this website you will be able to know if your Facebook information has been leaked. (Photo: MAG)
  • At that moment the page will inform you if you are part of those affected or simply not.
  • In case your email is affected, it is best to change your password quickly so that hackers or cybercriminals can enter it without your consent.
