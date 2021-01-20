Facebook improves the description of images for blind people

- Advertisement -

Facebook has announced a considerable improvement in the way that people who are blind or visually impaired will be able to know from now on the contents of the images that are published on the social network.

Facebook includes Artificial Intelligence technology to elaborate the descriptions and alternative texts of the images

Until now, it was trusting the users of the social network themselves to tag the images uploaded to the platform with alternative text. What happens is that most of the images are uploaded without these tags. That is why Facebook in 2016 launched a technology that automatically located them and was capable of generating descriptions so that people with visual disabilities would know what had been published.

However, this technology was not entirely effective. That is why Facebook has made considerable technical improvements by adding Artificial Intelligence to the description generation system. Now the ability to detect and generate texts is multiplied by 10, according to the company. The descriptions are more detailed and are able to identify actions, types of animals, groups of people …

In addition, it is now able to offer aspects such as the location of elements in a photograph. According to the company, instead of indicating, as up to now, that it was a photo with five people, it could now say that “it is an image with five people, two children in the center and three other people in the background.” for example.

In addition to provide more information about the content From the images, this alternate text can be used by screen reader software to generate read descriptions of the photos. In this tweet published by the head of Facebook Communication for Europe, Alexandru Voica, you can see how this technology works:

Today, we’re launching a richer Automatic Alt Text experience on Facebook and Instagram that recognizes 10x more objects in photos, improving the depth and detail of photo descriptions for people who are blind or visually impaired: https://t.co/m6oRJvYTPz 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/sd4gT0jtjn – Alexandru Voica 💀 (@alexvoica) January 19, 2021

Facebook has indicated that it continues to train its Artificial Intelligence so that it is able to recognize more and more objects, types of people, etc. and be able to offer more complete textual descriptions in the future. At the moment, its recognition technology is capable of working in 45 different languages.

